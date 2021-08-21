GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock worth $53,634,893. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

