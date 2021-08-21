Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,809.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,917,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.