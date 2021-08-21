Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.