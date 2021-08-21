Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 547,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

