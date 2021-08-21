Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

LOPE traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 547,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

