Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.83. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

