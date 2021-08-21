GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

