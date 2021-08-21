Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.