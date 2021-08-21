Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 493,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,033. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

