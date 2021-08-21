Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.