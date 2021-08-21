Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 46,900 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Itron makes up approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Itron were worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,714. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.