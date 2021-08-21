Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,914. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

