Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

