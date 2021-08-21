Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 1,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

