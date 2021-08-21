Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $76.86. 183,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,714. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

