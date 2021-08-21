Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

