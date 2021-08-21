GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

