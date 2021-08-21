GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.00 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

