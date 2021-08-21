GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

IFF opened at $149.76 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

