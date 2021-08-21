GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,868,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,073 shares of company stock worth $13,564,778. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.