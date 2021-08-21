GWM Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 68.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,389.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.