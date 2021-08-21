GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $2,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

