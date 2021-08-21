GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

