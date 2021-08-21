GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.20. 137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,744,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

