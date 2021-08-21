GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $265.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

