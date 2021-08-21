GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

