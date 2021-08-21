GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,774,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

