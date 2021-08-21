GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 273 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

