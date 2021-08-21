GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 6.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 438,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.