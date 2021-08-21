GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 612 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

