GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 13,824 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.