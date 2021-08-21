Hacken Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $796,934.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $45.55 million and $796,934.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,274,930 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

