Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by recovery in business. The company’s Hospital business was robust along with an uptick in the Hemostasis Management product line. Strong end-market demand for NexSys PCS system with Persona technology buoys optimism. The company has also reinstated its full-year 2022 guidance, which is encouraging. Notably, Haemonetics exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. However, Haemonetics’ sluggish Blood Center business performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is discouraging. The rise in the company’s restructuring related costs is building pressure on the bottom line. A highly-leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Economic uncertainty and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

