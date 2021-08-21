Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.95. Approximately 27,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$239.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60.
About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
