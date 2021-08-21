Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

