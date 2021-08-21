Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

