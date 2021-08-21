Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

