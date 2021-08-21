Harold C. Bevis Acquires 20,935 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.53 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $314.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

