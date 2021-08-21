Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.