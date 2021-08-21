Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $209.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

