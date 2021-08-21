Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.70

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 159.51 ($2.08). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 43,190 shares traded.

HWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of £505.05 million and a PE ratio of 19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.01.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.