HC Wainwright Cuts Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $20.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

