HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $982.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.