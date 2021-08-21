HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

