Head-To-Head Analysis: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) vs. Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 4 1 0 2.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus target price of $63.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.94%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 1.60 $59.50 million $1.39 46.42 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.79 $6.76 million $0.11 116.09

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -10.26% 13.99% 1.72% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Compass Minerals International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications. The Plant Nutrition North America segment produces and markets sulfate of potash crop nutrients, industrial-grade SOP and micronutrients. The Plant Nutrition South America segment manufactures specialty plant nutrition solution-based products that are used in direct soil and foliar applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.