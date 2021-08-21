Head-To-Head Survey: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MoSys and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $6.80 million 7.23 -$3.78 million N/A N/A FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.29 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoSys and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $14.31, indicating a potential upside of 50.18%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

FTC Solar beats MoSys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

