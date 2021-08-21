HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Up 5.3%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.61. 3,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.