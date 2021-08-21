HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

