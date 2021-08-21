Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $813.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

