Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 310,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,884. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $813.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

